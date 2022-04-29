Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Stephens

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.10.

LII stock opened at $222.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $216.83 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.85.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Lennox International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

