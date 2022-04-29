Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.91.

LBRT opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.61.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Liberty Oilfield Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,275,673 shares of company stock worth $84,446,997 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $448,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,272,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 55,209 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

