Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

LMST stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $143.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 25.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

