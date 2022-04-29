Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Cut to C$85.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Linamar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

LIMAF stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. Linamar has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $69.43.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

