Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LYV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.40.
Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $107.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.43. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75.
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 942,771 shares of company stock worth $107,203,458 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
