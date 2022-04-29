Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LYV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $107.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.43. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 942,771 shares of company stock worth $107,203,458 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.