Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Update

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the March 31st total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,732,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVVV opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Get Livewire Ergogenics alerts:

About Livewire Ergogenics (Get Rating)

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livewire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livewire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.