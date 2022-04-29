LKQ Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.
LKQ has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.
NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.12 on Friday. LKQ has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.64.
LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in LKQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in LKQ by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.