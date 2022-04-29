LKQ Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

LKQ has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.12 on Friday. LKQ has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.64.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in LKQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in LKQ by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

