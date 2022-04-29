Loom Network Market Cap Hits $78.90 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $78.90 million and $4.37 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00031524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00101218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars.

