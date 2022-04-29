Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of LUCD opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCD. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

