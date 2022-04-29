MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Cut to $75.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $51.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.55. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.