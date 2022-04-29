Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Shares of Makita stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Makita has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Makita will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

