ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Get ManTech International alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MANT. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of MANT opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,050,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ManTech International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,716,000 after purchasing an additional 179,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ManTech International by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124,797 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ManTech International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.