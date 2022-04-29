Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.58.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of MRE opened at C$7.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$618.02 million and a P/E ratio of 17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.53 and a 52 week high of C$14.48.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 12,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,568,400. Also, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari bought 11,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$541,873.80.

Martinrea International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.