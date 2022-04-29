Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Lowered to $435.00 at Citigroup

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $426.94.

Shares of MA opened at $378.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.93 and a 200 day moving average of $353.59.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 466,741 shares of company stock valued at $176,434,165. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

