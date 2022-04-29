Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $74.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

MTDR stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 4.04. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

