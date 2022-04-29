Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.44.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 77,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 108,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

