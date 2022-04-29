Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the March 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,431,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJNA opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Medical Marijuana has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Medical Marijuana Company Profile

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

