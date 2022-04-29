Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $330.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.80.

Shares of FB opened at $205.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.30. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $559.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

