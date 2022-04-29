Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $400.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $356.65.

MSFT opened at $289.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

