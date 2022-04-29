Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Market Cap Achieves $8.63 Million

Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $8.63 million and $1.20 million worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for approximately $132.00 or 0.00340028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.63 or 0.07340482 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00057728 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 65,352 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

