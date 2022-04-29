Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

