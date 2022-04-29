Morgan Stanley Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $167.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Shares of QCOM opened at $148.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $682,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.9% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

