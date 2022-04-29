Morgan Stanley Lowers TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $78.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.17.

TRP opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

