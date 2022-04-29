Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.79) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 734.43 ($9.36).

LON:DRX opened at GBX 807.50 ($10.29) on Tuesday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 41.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 741.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 634.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.83), for a total value of £164,084.22 ($209,131.05).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

