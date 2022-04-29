Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOO. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.93) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.46) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 313.50 ($4.00).

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 81.02 ($1.03) on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 346.66 ($4.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

