National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

NGG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale cut National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut National Grid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $873.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NGG stock opened at $76.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33. National Grid has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of National Grid by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 23.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.