NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Shares of NTGR opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $41.96.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.