Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $79.00 at TD Securities

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Newmont from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.26.

Newmont stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $281,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $11,077,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 16.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $8,053,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

