Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.26.

Newmont stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

