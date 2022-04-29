NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

NYSE NEX opened at $11.11 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $1,082,387.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter worth $47,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

