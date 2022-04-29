Novacyt (NCYT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Novacyt (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) will issue its Final quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, April 29th.

LON NCYT traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 146.30 ($1.86). The stock had a trading volume of 517,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 251.30. The stock has a market cap of £103.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1.22. Novacyt has a 52-week low of GBX 131.18 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 505 ($6.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.46.

In other news, insider Jean-Pierre Crinelli acquired 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £7,731.28 ($9,853.79). Also, insider James McCarthy acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £5,003.20 ($6,376.75). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,068 shares of company stock worth $11,321,948.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

