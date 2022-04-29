NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $747,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.50. 5,233,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,515,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.97 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

