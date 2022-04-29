Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.63.

OKTA stock opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.04. Okta has a one year low of $124.25 and a one year high of $282.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

