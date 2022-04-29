Oppenheimer Comments on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

IART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

IART stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,528,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 246.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

