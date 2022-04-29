Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

ORC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading cut Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orchid Island Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

ORC opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $508.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.34. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $5.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.82%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.