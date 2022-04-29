Pallapay Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $225,937.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $14.07 million and $225,937.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.00 or 0.07337355 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00057815 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 632,536,279 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.