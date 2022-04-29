Paul Dunstan Gray Purchases 9,720 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Dunstan Gray purchased 9,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,122.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$485,640.

Paul Dunstan Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Paul Dunstan Gray sold 7,667 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total value of C$111,478.18.

On Monday, April 18th, Paul Dunstan Gray sold 8,400 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$122,220.00.

CVE:VIT opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.30. Victoria Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.