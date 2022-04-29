Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.78.

PBR stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 19.5%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,216 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,603 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,513 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,842,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,481,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

