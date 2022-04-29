Petropavlovsk’s (POG) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their under review rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of Petropavlovsk stock opened at GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Petropavlovsk has a 52-week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 29.35 ($0.37). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The company has a market capitalization of £91.05 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60.
Petropavlovsk Company Profile (Get Rating)
