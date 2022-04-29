Petropavlovsk’s (POG) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their under review rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of Petropavlovsk stock opened at GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Petropavlovsk has a 52-week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 29.35 ($0.37). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The company has a market capitalization of £91.05 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

Petropavlovsk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.