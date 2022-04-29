Po.et Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Po.et has a market cap of $182,931.39 and $6.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Po.et Profile

POE is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

