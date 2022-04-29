PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Robert W. Baird

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.76.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $130.85 on Monday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 144,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

