Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

PREM opened at GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The company has a market cap of £67.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. Premier African Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

