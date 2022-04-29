Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
PREM opened at GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The company has a market cap of £67.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. Premier African Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01).
Premier African Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.