Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Shares of PB stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $1,556,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 61,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PB. Wolfe Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

