Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PUBGY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. AlphaValue upgraded Publicis Groupe to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Societe Generale raised their price target on Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($82.80) to €78.00 ($83.87) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from €58.00 ($62.37) to €70.50 ($75.81) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Publicis Groupe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

