Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) Issued By Desjardins

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Get CGI Group alerts:

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.12 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.