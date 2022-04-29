Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -244.58 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $38.68.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse (Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.