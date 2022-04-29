Rate3 (RTE) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Rate3 (RTE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $100,369.47 and approximately $7.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rate3 Profile

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

