Raymond James Analysts Give Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) a $7.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.36.

KGC opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

