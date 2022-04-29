Raymond James Increases Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $25.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

KRP has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

NYSE:KRP opened at $17.27 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.