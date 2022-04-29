Raymond James Trims Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Target Price to $50.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OZK. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,315,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,094,000 after buying an additional 532,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 55.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after buying an additional 328,418 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 36.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 872,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bank OZK by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after buying an additional 220,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

